Constitutional lawyers and legal scholars across the political spectrum agree, using words such as “sedition” to describe the representatives’ actions. Pennsylvania’s response stated this case was a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

As a constitutional republic, we cannot allow 126 members of Congress who have rejected the rule of law and would subvert the Constitution to be seated in January when the 117th Congress convenes. By signing their names to the failed Texas case, these members of the House left incriminating, prima facie evidence that they should be barred from taking the congressional oath of office to support and defend the Constitution. If they do so, they will be lying based on their past very public actions.

Just as the Supreme Court found that Texas did not have a “judicially cognizable interest,” the majority of duly elected members of the 117th Congress should have a “legislatively cognizable interest” to ensure that all public servants in the People’s House will defend liberal democratic principles (small d) and honor our constitutional republic.

Greg Wilson, Great Falls

I don’t often agree with my congressional representative, Rob Wittman, but at least I thought he was a decent conservative. I was stunned to learn that he supported and signed on to the spurious Texas lawsuit to overturn the fair and free elections of four states that voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. This lawsuit was an evidence-free, anti-constitutional and purely partisan attack on the foundation of democracy. I don’t know how Mr. Wittman can sleep at night, and I sure hope his shame will make him reevaluate his priorities and fulfill his oath of office.

Judy Thomas, Mechanicsville, Va.

Shame has often deterred from engaging in bad or unethical behavior. Ruth Marcus’s Dec. 13 op-ed, “Remember these Republicans,” illuminated those Republicans incapable of shame. Their oath of office begins: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Their soft coup to disregard people’s votes and name their chosen individual as president surely is an abrogation of this oath. Sedition is defined as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.” The named Republicans have committed sedition solely to retain their grasp on power. In January 2018, David Frum wrote, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.” Stunningly, today’s elected Republicans prove Mr. Frum prescient, and the country is worse for it.