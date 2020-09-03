Rahm Emanuel’s distinction in his Aug. 30 Sunday Opinion essay, “A contest between breadth and depth,” between the styles of the Trump and Biden campaigns needed a different framing. Rather than identifying the distinction as between depth (President Trump) and breadth (Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden), I offer that it is more a matter of simplicity vs. complexity. Depth is generally associated with far more sophistication and layers of nuance than the Trump campaign draws on for its messaging. Its message is a simple one, not at all nuanced or layered. It seems that Mr. Emanuel associated depth with a single dimension rather than multidimensional, which he identified with breadth.

Terminology is important, and the unsophisticated but very powerful essence of linking “other” and “fear” is the single-minded theme of Mr. Trump, and it is in this sense more of a “superficial” rather than “deep” approach. But just as our skin is our most superficial organ, it is our largest organ, and if it is too damaged, as in the case of severe burns, we will die even if our deeper core is not damaged. The words we use in assessing this situation matter. Deep is not a good word to use in relation to Mr. Trump.

Karen A. StuddFairfax