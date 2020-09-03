Terminology is important, and the unsophisticated but very powerful essence of linking “other” and “fear” is the single-minded theme of Mr. Trump, and it is in this sense more of a “superficial” rather than “deep” approach. But just as our skin is our most superficial organ, it is our largest organ, and if it is too damaged, as in the case of severe burns, we will die even if our deeper core is not damaged. The words we use in assessing this situation matter. Deep is not a good word to use in relation to Mr. Trump.
Karen A. Studd, Fairfax