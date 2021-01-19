We can’t let the elevation of OSTP be only symbolic. The office must receive bipartisan support and the authority to create a national science and technology strategy that offers greater coordination across the more than 20 government agencies with scientific missions. We also must greatly increase federal investment in support of science and technology research, development and education.
Sudip Parikh, Mary Woolley and Keith R. Yamamoto, Washington
The writers are co-chairs of the Science & Technology Action Committee.