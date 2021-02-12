The data show federal employee job satisfaction rose every year under the Trump administration, resulting in an impressive increase from 66.2 percent in 2016 to 71.6 percent in 2020.
In the 71 questions the survey measures, federal employees did not report a decrease in a single measure from 2015 to 2019, the last year complete survey data is available. In fact, federal employees reported improvements in a spectacular 64 out of 71 measures. We also saw a stunning 12-percentage-point increase to the statement “My work unit has the job-relevant knowledge and skills necessary to accomplish organizational goals.”
The article cited anecdotes from some in D.C. who were unhappy with their experiences and used these to support a false narrative of a hollowed-out workforce. But the data show the exact opposite.
Federal employees say they were more satisfied with their work over the past four years, not less.
These federal employees’ voices should not be denigrated by The Post or by others who seek a return to an old status quo that rewards inertia and favors the needs of a connected few inside the Beltway over the needs of the American people outside of it.
Michael Rigas, Alexandria
The writer was deputy director
and acting director of the Office of
Personnel Management.