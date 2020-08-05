We need to have a vice president ready to step in from day one, and Ms. Rice is the clear choice. The learning curve is steep, and asking Ms. Rice to tutor individuals because we’re afraid that she might upset someone somewhere is appalling. Suggesting that a woman who was an ambassador to the United Nations and an assistant secretary of state would fail because of a vetting process was absurd. Saying she brings the pedigree of “private school elite to the ticket” uses her success against her. She also brings the pedigree of a father, Emmett, who served as a Tuskegee Airman, and a mother, Lois, known as the mother of the Pell Grant and one of the first African American women to serve on a corporate board.
Ms. Rice confronted Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, and, despite being portrayed as a “military hawk,” her attempts to negotiate with Rwandan President Paul Kagame revealed a nuance needed as vice president.
The nomination of any other candidate would play into the stereotypical Democratic appeasement and throw the election into doubt.
Greg Boyd, Washington