According to the Oct. 5 editorial “Calculated cruelty,” the administration set a ceiling of 15,000 admissions for refugees, “a reduction of 82 percent from the 85,000 admitted the year before President Trump took office.” This nativism is a dark and ugly relic of the past that we don’t want to resurrect and is reason enough for all conservatives, including me, to vote Mr. Trump out and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in. This would then be another morning in America, an embrace of our once-vibrant civic empathy, compassion and love, and move our country toward what Abraham Lincoln yearned for: “the last best hope of earth.”