In a lame stab at justifying this, he attempted to minimize President-elect Joe Biden’s win, by complaining that President Trump lost by a mere stadium full of votes in key states. He did not try to deal with the actual 6 million-vote difference. This is apparently just a game to Mr. Hewitt. Forget that our lives are at stake. He wants to win, and the future of the nation takes a back seat. Is this patriotism? Only in his painfully abridged vocabulary.
Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.
I seldom get a laugh out of Hugh Hewitt’s columns, but one line in his Nov. 23 op-ed made me laugh out loud: “The party Trump leads is reluctant to tilt at legal windmills.” What has President Trump been doing since Nov. 3 but tilting at legal windmills? Actually, no, he isn’t tilting at windmills, because windmills are physical realities. Mr. Trump is tilting at phantoms, ghosts. Fever dreams. Illusions. He has filed more than 30 lawsuits, and most were found by courts to be without legal merit and baseless. Not founded on facts. Great big nothingburgers.
So, many thanks to whatever op-ed editor left that line in the column when it was on its way to print. It’s fantastic. (In both meanings of the word.)
Margaret Cervarich, Frederick