One of the things I’ve done since last year is bring a trash grabber and plastic bag with me on walks. On a five-mile loop hike on Sugarloaf Mountain early this spring, I picked up more than 30 bags of dog waste. It kind of ruins the tranquility of a hike to be toting around roughly 10 pounds of reeking feces. I’d really love to get on a trail somewhere and see no trace of other humans or their pets. Two weeks ago, I was in the Sierras, 15 miles from the “main” road. Didn’t have my grabber with me, but there was plenty of evidence that other humans had been there — discarded textiles in the stream, bottle caps, cigarette butts, etc.
If we all scrupulously packed out our own trash, think how much nicer things would be. When you exit the scene, leave it pristine.
Beth Rogers, Bethesda
The popularity of the Appalachian Trail is what I’d describe as a “good problem” as families in our area seek more outdoor experiences.
But like encountering a sold-out movie or getting to a crowded pool, there is an easy solution to avoid well-used trails or capacity parking lots: Just come another time. I’ve been heartened by the significant increases in the use of public parks. I’ve also discovered that if I modify my behavior just slightly — sticking to weekdays or getting out a little earlier — I can still have an uncrowded experience.
And having day-hiked more than 1,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail, I know there are many accessible areas of the trail in Virginia and Maryland where I haven’t encountered another hiker for hours.
Somewhat ironically, in seeking a wilderness experience, I often come home talking about the hikers I met, especially the thru-hikers who are attempting to transit the entire 2,195-mile Appalachian Trail in one year. These remarkable men and women, usually only in their teens or 20s, never cease to inspire me.
There’s a lesson for our elected officials who too often give walking and hiking and pedestrian concerns a lower priority than roads and cars. Here in Frederick County, officials recently cut the ribbon on the 4.2-mile Ballenger Creek Trail, which took 22 years from inception to completion. Obviously, that’s far too long for today’s public that is increasingly hitting the trail.
Don DeArmon, Frederick