Anne Squire, Alexandria
I have deep concerns regarding the future security measures around the U.S. Capitol, especially a fence, that will limit the public’s access. As a licensed D.C. tour guide, I have led thousands of tourists from around the nation and world to the U.S. Capitol and know well that it is often the highlight of their trip to D.C. They value taking the tours and especially visiting the chambers and seeing democracy in action. The student groups that visit the Capitol have the opportunity to learn American history, see how democracy works and take pride in the beauty of the building and what it represents.
I am very familiar with the strong security practices already in place to enter the Capitol Visitor Center. A fence and burdensome access requirements will prevent tourists and tour groups from including the Capitol on their itinerary. The security failures on Jan. 6 would not have been prevented by a taller fence. In fact, walls and fences proved ineffective deterrents to the rioters who stormed the Capitol that day. Permanent fencing and burdensome requirements punish neither the domestic terrorists who engaged in the attack, nor the law enforcement entities that failed to adequately protect the Congress. They punish law-abiding citizens.
The Capitol is the bastion of our democracy. It is the people’s house, and we must have easy access to our house.
Ellen W. Malasky, Washington
The writer is president of the
National Federation of Tourist
Guide Associations - USA.