Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s insistence that congressional Democrats must raise the debt ceiling without Republican support seems like a clear invitation for Senate Democrats to eliminate the applicability of the filibuster to debt-ceiling legislation. Senate Democrats should take him up on that invitation and carve out an exception for that legislation. While they are at it, why not eliminate the ceiling altogether? The debt should not be limited when the spending that will create it is already authorized. Of course, how much deficit spending legislators should authorize is another question.