Though I’m thrilled with the progress made by the Biden administration in addressing the coronavirus vaccination shortfall, we are falling short in providing relief to populations that are lacking in trust and access. What if vaccines were delivered to where people are located, such as salons, barbershops, libraries, fraternal halls, drugstores, churches and parks? Outreach efforts could use trusted sources in minority communities. Vaccinate teachers at schools. I get the need for qualified vaccine administration, but surely this can be accomplished through nontraditional vaccinators, including emergency medical workers, the military and medical students. After all, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require incredibly low temps and is one shot.
Marvin Friedlander, Fairfax