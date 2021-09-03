Most potential beneficiaries are far from wealthy; most Obamacare policies require cost-sharing and/or have restrictive provider networks.
Neither Obamacare nor Medicare provides hearing and dental treatment.
In fact, many, not “some,” older Americans suffer from serious untreated dental disease and hearing loss. The high costs of treatment pose overwhelming barriers for many who are most in need of care. Forgoing needed dental treatment contributes significantly to many comorbidities. Untreated hearing loss leads to cognitive decline, social isolation and other adverse consequences. Clearly, the health of many older Americans would improve substantially from this Medicare proposal. Many will not receive needed treatment without it.
Dismissively denying critically needed treatment to a majority of beneficiaries who are not wealthy to prevent a wealthy minority from receiving them is not an equitable solution. If there is a better idea to address this dilemma, I am all ears.
James A. Lindsay Jr., Arlington