Were The Post a lesser paper, running this as a religion article during this holy time of year for the Judeo-Christian world could be seen as accidental or tone-deaf. The Post, however, certainly knows better and, as such, choosing to publish this article now is an intentional direct insult not only to many Post readers but also to the Judeo-Christian foundations of the country. It is merely the latest symbol of the progressive, woke stature of a paper that is rapidly shedding all pretenses of serious journalism. It is, unfortunately, not surprising.