Richard Iserman, Washington
The Jan. 2 front-page article “1 in 3 can justify violence against government”:
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was an attempt to overturn a legitimate election. Can people who feel otherwise explain what they want, beyond just reflexively undoing the governing party’s legislation? What alternative do they envision for effective government in a diverse country with diverse opinions and needs? Can The Post do another poll to see whether we can at least start to understand each other’s perspectives before our country comes apart?
Jennifer Stern, Williamsburg
Those 1 in 3 Americans who have responded justifying the use of violence against the government should have been asked a follow-up question: Then what? Chaos? Would one of the attackers of the Capitol carrying a spear take over sending out Social Security checks?
Ever since candidate Ronald Reagan solemnly pronounced the incessantly and giddily repeated inanity that “government is not the solution, government is the problem,” there have been plenty of people who are “against the government.” Never mind that Reagan ran to be the head of the country’s “government” after having spent two terms as governor of the largest state in the Union. I guess he was thinking of some other “government,” not the one he was going to run. Bad government is a problem. We should always elect only good government.
Arvydas Barzdukas, Falls Church