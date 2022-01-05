Ever since candidate Ronald Reagan solemnly pronounced the incessantly and giddily repeated inanity that “government is not the solution, government is the problem,” there have been plenty of people who are “against the government.” Never mind that Reagan ran to be the head of the country’s “government” after having spent two terms as governor of the largest state in the Union. I guess he was thinking of some other “government,” not the one he was going to run. Bad government is a problem. We should always elect only good government.