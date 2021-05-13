The lone Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel currently under construction, for example, has a price tag of at least $200 million higher than if it were built abroad. Vessels used to service offshore wind farms after construction is complete, meanwhile, will similarly cost dramatically more owing to the Jones Act’s requirement that — unlike for any other form of domestic transportation — they be U.S.-built. That means reduced competitiveness of this nascent energy source.
If the Biden administration truly regards offshore wind as a centerpiece of its strategy to address climate change, its support of this outdated law must be urgently reconsidered.
Colin Grabow, Washington
The writer is a policy analyst at the Cato Institute.