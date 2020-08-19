Both Black and White residents have said they find it offensive and have simply asked that it be moved, not destroyed. Why not agree to such a simple solution? As important, it’s not even an accurate representation of the county’s history. More than 300 Talbot County residents fought for the Union, but the statue honors just 84 men who sided with the Confederacy. I love Talbot County but will join the many residents who will work to vote this lot of council members out.
Joan Wetmore, Neavitt, Md.