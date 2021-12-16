Regarding the Dec. 14 Metro article “Grappling with growth”:

I believe that the 2,500-unit Lakeside development planned for the small Talbot County town of Trappe would drastically change the character of a county still very much a rural community.

Though the Maryland Department of the Environment is mulling the effectiveness of wastewater spray irrigation and its potentially harmful impact on a creek that leads to the Choptank River, which in turn flows into the Chesapeake Bay, the question of proportion remains a disturbing one. It is akin to building high-rises in Colonial Williamsburg; they would be inappropriate and injurious to a treasured historic venue.

If built, Lakeside would be an invitation to intense development in a county with a population of slightly more than 37,000. Motorists traveling to Ocean City, Md., would find Route 50, already congested during the summer onslaught, even more nightmarish. Services such as schools, police and emergency response would test a county already straining to pay its expenses because of a restrictive tax cap.

Sometimes “no” is the best answer to outsize residential development. Sometimes the anticipated tax revenue is not worth the transformative damage to a rural community.

Howard Freedlander, Annapolis