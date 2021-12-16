If built, Lakeside would be an invitation to intense development in a county with a population of slightly more than 37,000. Motorists traveling to Ocean City, Md., would find Route 50, already congested during the summer onslaught, even more nightmarish. Services such as schools, police and emergency response would test a county already straining to pay its expenses because of a restrictive tax cap.
Sometimes “no” is the best answer to outsize residential development. Sometimes the anticipated tax revenue is not worth the transformative damage to a rural community.
Howard Freedlander, Annapolis