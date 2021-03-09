Regarding the March 3 Metro article “Md. health disparity bill loses mention of racism”:

As elected officials, Maryland’s senators have an obligation not only to their own ideals and their constituents’ but also to every person in our state. Actions such as preventing the existence of racism to be included in a bill to address health disparities will affect all of us and collectively hold us back. But it falls heaviest on our Black community. Maryland thrives on its diversity and status as a progressive state, but we are not living up to this moniker. We are failing our community if we cannot stand up for everyone.

Structural racism will never disappear on its own. Having been strategically crafted and coddled over the course of centuries, these systems take purposeful and directed interventions to undo. We are way past trying to hear “all the sides” on this.

We seem to have improved on talking about it, but when it comes time for action, we get cautious and quiet, willing to compromise a bill’s integrity to keep the truth off the record and block progress.

As a whole, our society still refuses to believe that racism and discrimination are pervasive, even when presented with cold, hard facts through history and science. If an Alabama Gov. George Wallace-type were to block the doors to school integration again, would we all sit around and discuss a compromise?

Francine Baker, Gaithersburg

The writer is president of the

Maryland Public Health Association.