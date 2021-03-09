Structural racism will never disappear on its own. Having been strategically crafted and coddled over the course of centuries, these systems take purposeful and directed interventions to undo. We are way past trying to hear “all the sides” on this.
We seem to have improved on talking about it, but when it comes time for action, we get cautious and quiet, willing to compromise a bill’s integrity to keep the truth off the record and block progress.
As a whole, our society still refuses to believe that racism and discrimination are pervasive, even when presented with cold, hard facts through history and science. If an Alabama Gov. George Wallace-type were to block the doors to school integration again, would we all sit around and discuss a compromise?
Francine Baker, Gaithersburg
The writer is president of the
Maryland Public Health Association.