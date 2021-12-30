The National Institutes of Health spends taxpayers’ dollars to torment and kill animals in cruel tests every year, and it has bought dogs from Envigo. These dogs feel pain and fear. They yearn for love and companionship just like the treasured dogs who share our homes. Yet they are treated like puppy-producing factories and test tubes with tails. Dogs who survive the horrific conditions at Envigo will likely endure a lifetime of constant caging, punctuated only by painful, terrifying procedures during which they’re infected with diseases, cut open, injected with chemicals or violated in other ways. Experimenting on animals causes massive suffering and death, but it rarely results in cures or effective treatments for humans.