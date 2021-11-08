Personally, it might save me money — but at someone else’s expense. Why should residents of other states bear a larger share of the national tax burden because I choose to live in a high-tax state? The nation clearly needs to raise revenue to meet our needs and wants, so the better course would be to eliminate the deduction altogether. That would be another worthwhile step toward simplification and wouldn’t burden anyone except those whose incomes are above average. Most Americans don’t itemize deductions and pay more than $10,000 in state and local taxes.