In her June 30 op-ed, “Yes, everyone’s talking about critical race theory.  But for how long?,” Kathleen Parker argued that critical race theory is merely a “lens” in which to view history from different angles and that no one who cares about good education has an issue with that history being taught completely and factually. CRT, however, was birthed by scholars in law school who posited that racism is systemic in institutions such as policing and that systemic racism has stifled progress toward real equality in society more so than the acts of racist individuals.  

And it is precisely because the teaching of U.S. history has never been complete that the right has seized upon CRT as a cudgel to prevent the history that has been omitted to come to light. I doubt most Americans had ever heard of the Tulsa massacre until recently, for example, or knew much about the treatment of Native Americans or the shameful history of Japanese internment during World War II. Now states are passing memory laws at a striking pace to ensure the parts of our history that make Whites and others feel uncomfortable are prohibited.  

Ms. Parker trivialized an important issue that will not fade away any more than white supremacy has.

Bernadette Carter, Chantilly

Teachers should be teaching critical thinking. This teaches students to do research and discover factual information. They then can determine what is factual, folly, lies, myths or a combination. This is done to historical highlights as well as lowlights. We do this not to teach critical race theory but to try to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

Raymond Frappolli,

Woodstock, Md.