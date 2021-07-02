And it is precisely because the teaching of U.S. history has never been complete that the right has seized upon CRT as a cudgel to prevent the history that has been omitted to come to light. I doubt most Americans had ever heard of the Tulsa massacre until recently, for example, or knew much about the treatment of Native Americans or the shameful history of Japanese internment during World War II. Now states are passing memory laws at a striking pace to ensure the parts of our history that make Whites and others feel uncomfortable are prohibited.
Ms. Parker trivialized an important issue that will not fade away any more than white supremacy has.
Bernadette Carter, Chantilly
Teachers should be teaching critical thinking. This teaches students to do research and discover factual information. They then can determine what is factual, folly, lies, myths or a combination. This is done to historical highlights as well as lowlights. We do this not to teach critical race theory but to try to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.
Raymond Frappolli,
Woodstock, Md.