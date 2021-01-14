In addition to clean-energy measures, the governor acted proactively to prevent damage to the Potomac aquifer, supporting limits on groundwater use from the 14 major users who accounted for nearly 90 percent of water withdrawals. And Mr. McAuliffe created the Virginia Treasures program to try to preserve and protect 1,000 of Virginia’s most important ecological, cultural and scenic recreational assets, a project that exceeded its goals with more than 1,300 treasures currently on the books.
This is not a record of betrayal; it is a record of strong support for clean energy and the environment.
Dennis Martire, Reston
The writer is vice president and Mid-Atlantic regional manager of LIUNA.