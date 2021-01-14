Stacy Lovelace’s Jan. 10 Local Opinions essay, “McAuliffe betrayed Virginians and the environment,” left out key accomplishments in the energy and environmental record of former Virginia governor and 2021 candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Terry McAuliffe.

In Mr. McAuliffe’s tenure, revenue in the clean-energy sector grew by 400 percent. When the governor came into office, Virginia had 17 megawatts of solar power installed in the entire commonwealth; when he left, there were more than 1,900 megawatts of solar installed. The governor directed the Department of Environmental Quality to draft power plant regulations for a trading-ready carbon reduction program to reduce costs and drive more investment in clean energy.

In addition to clean-energy measures, the governor acted proactively to prevent damage to the Potomac aquifer, supporting limits on groundwater use from the 14 major users who accounted for nearly 90 percent of water withdrawals. And Mr. McAuliffe created the Virginia Treasures program to try to preserve and protect 1,000 of Virginia’s most important ecological, cultural and scenic recreational assets, a project that exceeded its goals with more than 1,300 treasures currently on the books.

This is not a record of betrayal; it is a record of strong support for clean energy and the environment.

Dennis Martire, Reston

The writer is vice president and Mid-Atlantic regional manager of LIUNA.