These are some of the questions that should be asked of candidates, to demonstrate, instead of the platitudes and promises candidates spout about what they know voters want to hear, that they have knowledge of how local, national and federal governments work and understand what it means to govern and represent their constituents and the enormous responsibility that comes with serving in government.
And, as important, that voters have similar knowledge and understand that only candidates who possess this critical knowledge are suitable for public office.
Esther Siegel, Takoma Park