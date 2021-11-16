Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s suggestion to submit elderly politicians to cognitive testing, as described in Kathleen Parker’s Nov. 10 op-ed, “Cognitive testing for politicians? It’s easier just to vote them out.,” missed a more critical need for determining who is qualified to serve in public office.

Perhaps qualifications, with appropriate demonstration, might be a place to start, including be well versed in our Constitution; be well versed in state and local constitutions and other governing laws — in other words, actual knowledge of how their government works; have a good understanding of what the job entails — what does the position do?; an understanding of what it means to “serve” and listen to one’s constituents; know what the position allows in their private lives — conflict of interests, insider trading, nepotism, accepting gifts, bribes, etc.

These are some of the questions that should be asked of candidates, to demonstrate, instead of the platitudes and promises candidates spout about what they know voters want to hear, that they have knowledge of how local, national and federal governments work and understand what it means to govern and represent their constituents and the enormous responsibility that comes with serving in government.

And, as important, that voters have similar knowledge and understand that only candidates who possess this critical knowledge are suitable for public office.

Esther Siegel, Takoma Park