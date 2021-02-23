This reminded me of the flooding of Houston in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey. While the scale of that storm created inevitable, widespread damage across the city, there were exacerbating factors that made the disaster’s impacts worse, such as official resistance to more stringent building codes, extensive new construction on land the federal government had designated as a 100-year flood plain and the shocking lack of zoning laws.
Texas politicians’ aversion to investing in infrastructure improvements and enacting sensible land-use regulations seems destined to lead to a different kind of “exceptionalism,” one that other states would be wise not to emulate.
Gary Usrey, Arlington