That’s like claiming an injured leg “does not cause [the person] injury by the mere existence of an allegedly [injured leg] that may affect” only the person’s ability to walk, stand or run but not the person’s ability to read or write. Employing Mr. Paxton’s reasoning leads to its inescapably illogical conclusion: Therefore, the injured leg is not an injury to the person.
An argument more lacking in merit is hard to conceive. Hopefully, there is still a majority on the Supreme Court capable of seeing that Mr. Paxton’s argument against invalidating Texas’s plainly unconstitutional antiabortion law is demonstrably nonsensical.
Mohamed A. Jalloh, Gaithersburg