The Biden administration’s plans to address climate change are a good start but modest compared with what is needed after decades of climate inaction and increasing carbon emissions. Yet policymakers and stakeholders decry ambitious action to transition away from fossil fuels on the basis of “economic harm.” This seems to ignore the economic risks of even more widespread disasters as climate change gets worse.
Unfortunately, by the time there is a critical mass of climate believers among both the policymakers and the general public, it may be too late. It’s in our best interest to listen for any chirping of the Texas canaries.
Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.