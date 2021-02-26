Regarding Catherine Rampell’s Feb. 23 op-ed, “Texas’s freeze exposed the danger of deregulation”:

The power failures in Texas are more than just a failure of the power system; they are the canary in the climate coal mine. Humanitarian crises, including mass migrations from sea-level rise and worldwide famine because of food chain collapse, may soon make the pandemic seem like a cakewalk. Unfortunately, the real consequences of climate change seem unfathomable to most Americans.

The Biden administration’s plans to address climate change are a good start but modest compared with what is needed after decades of climate inaction and increasing carbon emissions. Yet policymakers and stakeholders decry ambitious action to transition away from fossil fuels on the basis of “economic harm.” This seems to ignore the economic risks of even more widespread disasters as climate change gets worse.

Unfortunately, by the time there is a critical mass of climate believers among both the policymakers and the general public, it may be too late. It’s in our best interest to listen for any chirping of the Texas canaries.

Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.