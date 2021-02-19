The Feb. 17 news article “Grid failures in Texas shine light on derelict state of infrastructure” reported on the massive failure of Texas’s power grid in the wake of recent frigid weather, which left more than 4 million Texans shivering in the dark. Texas grid managers’ focus on minimizing prices to the detriment of system reliability is indeed a factor contributing to the collapse of the state’s power system, known as ERCOT. 

Significantly, Texas is the only state in the continental United States whose power grid is not synchronized with neighboring states’ grids, which severely limits power imports when its power system is stressed. This is the result of decades of resistance by the state’s major electric companies to falling under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with regard to wholesale electricity transactions across state lines. Perhaps the tragic power outages this week will encourage the Lone Star State to rethink having its power grid go it alone.

Rick Morgan, Takoma Park

The writer is an energy economist who served two terms as commissioner on the D.C. Public Service Commission.