Significantly, Texas is the only state in the continental United States whose power grid is not synchronized with neighboring states’ grids, which severely limits power imports when its power system is stressed. This is the result of decades of resistance by the state’s major electric companies to falling under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with regard to wholesale electricity transactions across state lines. Perhaps the tragic power outages this week will encourage the Lone Star State to rethink having its power grid go it alone.
Rick Morgan, Takoma Park
The writer is an energy economist who served two terms as commissioner on the D.C. Public Service Commission.