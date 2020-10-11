Much of what physicists, astrophysicists, mathematicians and others uncover in fields such as cosmology humbles us as a species. The unending search for reality doesn’t get any more fundamental than trying to grasp how this universe came into being, what humankind’s place is in roiling and enigmatic space-time, and how the universe will end.
Better understanding the universe’s personality along that intriguing journey, of which the investigation into black holes is illustrative, matters in defining us. We’re deeply and insatiably curious creatures. The languages of physics and mathematics will continue to feed cosmology’s boggling breakthroughs.
Keith Tidman, Bethesda