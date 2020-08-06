To be on the right side of history today requires organizing grass-roots community involvement, educating beyond like-minded allies, voting in all elections and personally participating when the call goes out for volunteers. Lasting democracy is hard-won but easily lost. It almost happened 155 years ago. It is almost happening now.
Gordon Berg, Gaithersburg
Caroline E. Janney’s essay on how President Trump and his followers may concoct a self-justifying “Lost Cause” myth was both enlightening and thoughtful. We can potentially avoid this historical poisoning, however. One reason postwar Nazis were unable to establish a “Lost Cause” narrative was that the Nuremberg Military Tribunals publicly exposed criminality and dispensed just punishments. In contrast, Confederate traitors faced neither trial nor punishment, and national reconciliation came at the expense of African Americans’ rights and honest historical examination.
Our democratic system requires rule of law. Those who violated our Constitution, laws and principles must be held accountable. No reconciliation this time. Trumpism must end here and now. The Nuremberg trials should be the model that guides post-Trump America.
Chris Centner, Reston