And he twice claimed the 14th Amendment cannot apply to abortion because many individual states already prohibited abortion when it was ratified. The amendment’s authors included, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges and immunities of citizens . . . nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Why does Mr. Girgis think this language exists, if not to roll back and prohibit that very sort of infringement of citizens’ rights by the states?
I have no knowledge of how the justices will rule on this case, and neither does Mr. Girgis, for all his wishful thinking. However they rule, I hope they do not decide the 14th Amendment actually begins, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, except for pregnant women.”
Gordon G. Cash, Annapolis