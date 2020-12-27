But, as in 2016, a small number of votes in 2020 could have had an election-changing impact. In 2016, it was a margin of 78,000 votes across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that prevented a Clinton electoral college victory. In 2020, it was only 43,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin that prevented an electoral college tie and the election’s subsequent journey into the House.
Many of us are still puzzled how, after experiencing four years of Mr. Trump’s “leadership,” so many Americans could still have wanted to give him another term. But along with that, we need to recognize that the electoral college was not that far from leading to another un-popular victory for Mr. Trump.
Jim Spaulding, Arlington