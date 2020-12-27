I wish I could share the optimism of Douglas M. Pollock in his Dec. 19 letter, “A distant miss.” He discussed the victory margin of President-elect Joe Biden. Yes, Mr. Biden won states with the same number of electoral votes as President Trump did in 2016, which Mr. Trump declared was “a landslide.” Because of two faithless Republican electors in 2016, Mr. Biden actually won more votes in the electoral college vote than Mr. Trump did in 2016. And there is some moral, if not legal, high ground that can be claimed with a popular-vote victory of 7 million rather than a loss of nearly 3 million.

But, as in 2016, a small number of votes in 2020 could have had an election-changing impact. In 2016, it was a margin of 78,000 votes across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that prevented a Clinton electoral college victory. In 2020, it was only 43,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin that prevented an electoral college tie and the election’s subsequent journey into the House.

Many of us are still puzzled how, after experiencing four years of Mr. Trump’s “leadership,” so many Americans could still have wanted to give him another term. But along with that, we need to recognize that the electoral college was not that far from leading to another un-popular victory for Mr. Trump.

Jim Spaulding, Arlington