Regarding the Nov. 24 editorial “Freedom should be an option”:

I’ve followed the abominable situation of Julius Jones, the man whose death sentence was commuted by the Oklahoma governor at nearly the last minute. The righteousness of the governor’s “prayerful consideration” up to the final hours is tantamount to state-sponsored torture.

I cannot imagine the psychological damage of first more than 20 years of incarceration (on death row!) for questionable guilt, and then getting oneself prepared, under even more cruel limitations (pastor, family), to be strapped to a gurney to be executed as punishment for something one didn’t do.

Even if the Innocence Project or others can exonerate Jones, the governor and criminal system may have destroyed his mind and definitely his life. No amount of “I’m sorry, but we made a mistake” money can compensate.  

Martha Berryman, Austin