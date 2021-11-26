I cannot imagine the psychological damage of first more than 20 years of incarceration (on death row!) for questionable guilt, and then getting oneself prepared, under even more cruel limitations (pastor, family), to be strapped to a gurney to be executed as punishment for something one didn’t do.
Even if the Innocence Project or others can exonerate Jones, the governor and criminal system may have destroyed his mind and definitely his life. No amount of “I’m sorry, but we made a mistake” money can compensate.
Martha Berryman, Austin