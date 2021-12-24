At 13 weeks, we first learned of physical malformations developing in and around the fetus. The agony of every minute of pregnancy as we got increasingly grim news made the idea of carrying the pregnancy to term unbearable. Fortunately, we had time under Maryland’s compassionate abortion laws to consider the best option for our family. Had we lived in Mississippi and been bound by the law Justice Barrett appears poised to uphold, the two weeks between discovering a problem with the pregnancy and confirming that birth of a healthy baby was not an option would have converted our difficult but merciful choice into a crime. Had we lived in Texas and been bound by a law Justice Barrett refused to block, those sympathetic obstetricians, religious leaders and close loved ones who supported us could have been held liable for us exercising our constitutional right to decide what is best for our family.
Though I don’t think Justice Barrett needs to consider the specific reasons for each of the nearly 600,000 abortions performed annually, our family’s painful decision should show her why adoption is not the panacea she assumes it to be.
Matthew Peterson, Rockville
In her Dec. 16 op-ed, “Putting the ‘beforelife’ ahead of real lives,” Kate Cohen suggested that our current abortion debate is driven by religion (not reason and compassion), in view of recent biblical allusions made by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) about God’s preexisting knowledge of humans. This legislator, by any appropriate measurement, is a very small sample size, indeed, from which to base such a sweeping position.
Ms. Cohen also wrote that “reasonable people can disagree about when a developing fetus has rights.” I submit that reason, compassion and religious conviction all permeate this contentious debate and that attempts to oversimplify it should be unheeded.
Michael Banscher, Annapolis
In her perceptive Dec. 12 Sunday Opinion column, “The radicalism the Texas abortion ruling reveals,” which criticized the Supreme Court’s Texas abortion decision in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, Ruth Marcus noted that the court separately dismissed the petition it had granted in United States v. Texas with no explanation and only Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissenting. This case was brought by the Justice Department in its uniquely sovereign capacity as the protector of federal constitutional rights. It was brought against the state of Texas and sought to enjoin the “clearly unconstitutional law” from continuing in effect. The Whole Woman’s Health decision denies private litigants the right to sue the Texas attorney general for the broad relief that the Justice Department successfully sought in district court but was denied by the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit below.
Unlike private litigants, the United States can sue another sovereign — Texas — directly in federal court. It can rely on precedents stretching back more than 100 years, giving it the right to enjoin state nullifications of constitutional rights before harm is done. The private and government cases did not stand on the same footing, and the narrow decision in the former did not justify dismissal of the pending petition in the latter. In joining the vote to summarily dismiss, perhaps Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan were afraid that the radical conservative majority would also put these right-protecting precedents on the chopping block.
It is hard to see this dismissal — leaving the Justice Department case to languish in the plainly hostile 5th Circuit while the Texas law remains in effect — as anything but an “improvident” lack of respect for the Justice Department and the height of judicial arrogance. It deserves greater attention from the media and legal commentators.
Nathaniel Spiller, Chevy Chase