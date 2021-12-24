At 13 weeks, we first learned of physical malformations developing in and around the fetus. The agony of every minute of pregnancy as we got increasingly grim news made the idea of carrying the pregnancy to term unbearable. Fortunately, we had time under Maryland’s compassionate abortion laws to consider the best option for our family. Had we lived in Mississippi and been bound by the law Justice Barrett appears poised to uphold, the two weeks between discovering a problem with the pregnancy and confirming that birth of a healthy baby was not an option would have converted our difficult but merciful choice into a crime. Had we lived in Texas and been bound by a law Justice Barrett refused to block, those sympathetic obstetricians, religious leaders and close loved ones who supported us could have been held liable for us exercising our constitutional right to decide what is best for our family.