Allen P. Minton, Bethesda
Thanks to the editorial board for asserting, in its Sept. 19 editorial “A lopsided Middle East strategy,” that the Israeli-United Arab Emirates-Bahrain accords “include the reinforcement of harsh authoritarian rulers; the deepening of U.S. entanglement in a sectarian conflict among Sunni and Shiite regimes; and the marginalization of the issue on which Israel’s future most depends: relations with the Palestinians.”
As a Palestinian American who cares deeply not only about my Palestinian sisters and brothers but also about my many Israeli friends, I wish the U.S. media would report more on the terrible conditions in places such as Hebron, which illustrate the extreme apartheid regime that Israel has imposed on the Palestinians.
“The March of Folly: From Troy to Vietnam” is the title of a book by the Jewish American thinker Barbara W. Tuchman describing the blindness that comes with the illusion of inexorable political and military power wielded at the expense of others.
Hebron is just the most visible manifestation of Israel’s march of folly, which can only lead to even more extreme instability in what has effectively become Greater Israel.
Philip Farah, Vienna
The writer is a member of the board of the Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace.