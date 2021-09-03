My dad worked for the State Department, and my family lived in New Delhi from 1956 to 1959, when I was in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. There were just a handful of Americans there at the time, and we were free to live anywhere. My parents rented a house where we had Indian neighbors. One woman patiently taught me how to knit. Her husband was a veterinarian and gladly snipped off the tails of newborn puppies when I carried a basket of them next door. Mom and Dad taught our Indian neighbors the concept of not waiting for an invitation to visit. They explained that in the United States, our neighbors just walked over. Our new neighbors were hesitant but, once they felt truly welcome, often sat on the veranda with Mom and Dad in the evening.