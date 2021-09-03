My dad worked for the State Department, and my family lived in New Delhi from 1956 to 1959, when I was in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. There were just a handful of Americans there at the time, and we were free to live anywhere. My parents rented a house where we had Indian neighbors. One woman patiently taught me how to knit. Her husband was a veterinarian and gladly snipped off the tails of newborn puppies when I carried a basket of them next door. Mom and Dad taught our Indian neighbors the concept of not waiting for an invitation to visit. They explained that in the United States, our neighbors just walked over. Our new neighbors were hesitant but, once they felt truly welcome, often sat on the veranda with Mom and Dad in the evening.
How does a person (or a country) “win hearts and minds” without getting to know the people?
Christine Brooks, Reston
In his Aug. 31 op-ed, Michael Gerson argued that “Afghanistan didn’t have to be a binary choice.” Other “inside the Beltway” pundits on various platforms have argued the same thing. I respectfully disagree. Common sense and recent events tell me the evacuation of Americans and our Afghan allies could have gone no other way.
Think of a large flock of birds sitting peacefully on a lake. One bird gets startled by something — maybe a fish or an unexpected gust of wind — and takes flight. Within seconds, the entire flock is airborne for no apparent reason. That was the state of the Afghan army. No matter how quietly or gently we managed the withdrawal, the moment it became known that we or our Afghan allies had begun leaving the country, the house of cards that was the Afghan army and the so-called Afghan government would have collapsed. It could have gone no other way.
That die was cast in February 2020, when then-President Donald Trump signed a “peace treaty” with the Taliban agreeing that all U.S. troops would leave Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. Not surprisingly, he did not have the courage to schedule the evacuation so it would have been completed before the November election. It could have gone no other way.
Ronald M. Cordes,
King of Prussia, Pa.
As an Army military and intelligence community veteran, I have found our haphazard abandonment of Afghanistan utterly dumbfounding. Over my nearly 40-year career I have experienced successes and failures associated with the Cold War, Gulf War, Balkan wars, war on terror; I was in Washington on 9/11 and witnessed the Pentagon burn. Yet none compared to this debacle.
The president is convinced he has ended a “forever war.” I hope he is right, but if, as I greatly suspect, al-Qaeda and other Islamist radicals succeed in proving him wrong, will we then call it another surprise?
Brian J. Cummins, Fairfax