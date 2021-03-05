The question is not can we, but should we? If you want to do science, the answer is no. Think how many robots we could send to Mars for the cost of one crewed mission. Think how much more sophisticated those robots will become in the time it takes to get a human mission to Mars. And we have the technology right now to do it. No need to spend billions on a heavy-lift rocket. The age of crewed space flight is over. The International Space Station is an orbiting white elephant, sucking money out of true space exploration. Sell it for $1 to Elon Musk and let him pay to ferry crews up. Mr. Daniels’s vision of “free enterprise” boldly leading the way is nothing more than billions and billions of taxpayer dollars flowing to giant corporations.