White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is wrong in muffling scientists about “what may or may not happen” [“A lost summer: How Trump fell short in confronting the virus,” front page, Aug. 9]. Making best use of our knowledge includes making reasonable inferences from it. Scientists are best positioned to make those inferences and to communicate them to the public. The failure of the administration to recognize this is apparent in Mr. Meadows’s comment and in the administration’s disgraceful performance throughout its coronavirus pandemic response.

In the quiet, early phase of the pandemic, the Trump administration denied any risk and took no action despite expert warnings of possible dire consequences. As the virus expanded, the administration denied need or responsibility for helping states, resulting in a disjointed, only partially effective lockdown that failed to reduce virus levels sufficiently. The administration ignored its own reopening plan and called for rapid national reopening disregarding varying virus status. Such calls continue despite large threats in some states. All the while, this administration undermined the sound recommendations of its experts.

Other nations have been far more successful than the United States in controlling the virus and, because of that, are seeing school reopenings and economic recovery. The Trump administration, through its continuing willful blindness, has sabotaged its own response.

Thomas E. Potter, Chevy Chase