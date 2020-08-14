In the quiet, early phase of the pandemic, the Trump administration denied any risk and took no action despite expert warnings of possible dire consequences. As the virus expanded, the administration denied need or responsibility for helping states, resulting in a disjointed, only partially effective lockdown that failed to reduce virus levels sufficiently. The administration ignored its own reopening plan and called for rapid national reopening disregarding varying virus status. Such calls continue despite large threats in some states. All the while, this administration undermined the sound recommendations of its experts.
Other nations have been far more successful than the United States in controlling the virus and, because of that, are seeing school reopenings and economic recovery. The Trump administration, through its continuing willful blindness, has sabotaged its own response.
Thomas E. Potter, Chevy Chase