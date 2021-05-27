The proponents of tracks on the American Legion Bridge ignore the fact that these minimum densities will never exist within the corridor served by the State’s Managed Lanes proposal (the American Legion Bridge and Interstate 270).
The state’s proposal already includes the far more cost-effective, high-quality bus rapid transit system using new managed lanes to connect our region with faster, more reliable transit, including a station at the Westfield Montgomery Mall that would eventually connect to the planned North Bethesda Transitway.
The suggestion to add rail is simply one more excuse to delay the implementation of a badly needed improvement to serve the 277,000 vehicles per day projected to cross the bridge in 2040. The idea would also unnecessarily increase the cost of the project.
Edgar Gonzalez, North Potomac
The writer, a former chief engineer for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, is executive director
of the Suburban Maryland
Transportation Alliance.