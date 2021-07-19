Also, one must remember that it was a serious lack of judgment by the people around the then-vice president in not stopping Hunter Biden’s appointment as a highly paid “consultant” to a Ukrainian energy company when the Obama administration was trying to force out corrupt Ukrainian officials. What if the Trump administration had been able to keep secret its many ethically challenged arrangements with foreign governments?
Frankly, our democracy is suffocating under the ability of undisclosed sources of funding to political campaigns, and this would be another step backward. As Justice Louis Brandeis once said, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”
My solution? The names of the buyers should be made public, and Hunter Biden should donate the money to local food banks or other worthwhile charities.
Steve Schoen, North Bethesda