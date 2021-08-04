We have never had access to a full accounting of the torture endured at the hands of the U.S. government in our “war on terror.” An unredacted Senate torture report has not been released. No U.S. official has ever been held accountable for the authorization and torture at CIA black sites or in official U.S. custody in places such as Bagram prison in Iraq and Guantánamo prison in Cuba. In fact, Gina Haspel was appointed director of the CIA even though she had overseen the torture of prisoners as head of a CIA “black site” in Thailand.
Until we come to terms with the atrocities committed by our own government in the specious service of national security, we will never have the moral authority to condemn other nations.
Helen Schietinger, Washington
The writer is organizer with Witness Against Torture.