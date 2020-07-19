As a career military medical officer who served as the 42nd Army surgeon general and commanding general of the Army Medical Command, I know many of the scientific and medical leaders with whom the public has become familiar. They are among the best minds and most faithful public servants in the United States. None is more principled, better informed, more honest and better motivated than Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci has a remarkable history of service to the nation and the global community through advances in public health.

He has been a selfless leader and role model for a generation of biomedical scientists, caregivers and leaders such as me. I know of few health leaders with his integrity, respect for scientific evidence and concern for the well-being of all people.

We are very fortunate to have Dr. Fauci as a national scientific adviser during one of the greatest health threats in more than a century. When he talks, knowledgeable scientists, physicians and other caregivers listen. He deserves our respect and support during this most difficult time.

Eric Schoomaker, Silver Spring

The writer retired from the Army

as a lieutenant general.

The July 16 front-page article “White House steps back after aide’s attack on Fauci” attributed the White House’s backing down after the attack on infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci to the chaos in President Trump’s governing circle. Yes, the White House is chaotic, but Mr. Trump is a showman. If the reaction to the attack had been in Mr. Trump’s favor, he’d have doubled down. The reaction wasn’t, so he threw trade adviser Peter Navarro under the bus.

He repeats this cycle endlessly.