As the former White House Homeland Security adviser, I strongly urge U.S. leaders to pay attention. As foreign adversaries ramp up their efforts to control the Internet, we cannot afford to be complacent. Allowing bad actors to dominate the global digital landscape will threaten our national security while undermining our nation’s influence in critical geopolitical matters.
We must remain vigilant against Russian and Chinese efforts to seize on the current political landscape in that mutual quest for control. Lawmakers must carefully consider the unintended consequences of recent anti-competition proposals against the reality we are facing today. We cannot afford to have China, Russia and other foreign adversaries dominate the digital landscape and weaken the United States’ technological edge.
Frances Townsend, Vienna, Va.
The writer is National Security
Advisory Board co-chair for
the American Edge Project.