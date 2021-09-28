I agree wholeheartedly, but the actions of those involved were far more embarrassing, salacious and vulgar than their words: The most powerful man in the world took advantage of a young intern’s feelings to transform her crush into a full-blown affair, perjuring himself and soliciting others to lie on his behalf. The first lady portrayed allegations about the affair and other scandals as part of a “vast conspiracy,” then engaged in victim-shaming of both willing and unwilling targets of her husband’s advances. Linda Tripp pretended to be Monica Lewinsky’s friend, then gained public notoriety for spilling Ms. Lewinsky’s shared secrets. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) pursued the Clinton impeachment while he was having an affair and lying about it. Kenneth W. Starr investigated sexual misconduct only when he failed to bring criminal charges for Whitewater against the Clintons.
Embarrassing? Salacious? Vulgar? A resounding yes to all three for the participants’ behavior, not just their words.
Scott Palmer, Washington