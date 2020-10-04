The Sept. 27 Metro article “Md. public-private plan for toll lanes presses on” failed to cover many important points about the ill-conceived Interstate 495/Interstate 270 widening project, noting only the activities of the Hogan administration’s push for the public-private partnership that has offered no thorough examination of any plan other than gas-increasing alternatives for improving traffic congestion.

Those most affected — churches, schools, communities, institutions and residents who will be harmed by the increased carbon emissions that include high degrees of particulates — are stunned The Post’s editorials have supported this poorly planned project. Most important, it will neither decrease traffic congestion nor be affordable for the taxpayers or government. It will decimate habitats in, for example, the historic Rock Creek Park and greatly accelerate noise in the nearby church and residences. Nearly 70 Maryland legislators signed on to a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation protesting the project last month.

Nanci Wilkinson, Bethesda