Those most affected — churches, schools, communities, institutions and residents who will be harmed by the increased carbon emissions that include high degrees of particulates — are stunned The Post’s editorials have supported this poorly planned project. Most important, it will neither decrease traffic congestion nor be affordable for the taxpayers or government. It will decimate habitats in, for example, the historic Rock Creek Park and greatly accelerate noise in the nearby church and residences. Nearly 70 Maryland legislators signed on to a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation protesting the project last month.
Nanci Wilkinson, Bethesda