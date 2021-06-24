It is regretful that Michelle Singletary in her June 23 Economy & Business column, “Some 401(k)s want to offer cryptocurrency. It’s a bad idea.,” did not shed light on the real and potential benefits of cryptocurrency and the technology underpinning it.

There is widespread mistrust in centralized financial systems, especially after the 2008 debacle. Bitcoin, which makes up 90 percent of crypto holdings, is far more than “basically lines of computer code stored or held by a third party,” but uses innovative blockchain technology that bypasses the need for third-party institutions such as banks and other costly intermediaries that add fees and conditions.

The innovation underway with blockchain and digital money, including crypto, will change many systems — not only banking but also insurance, real estate and much more. Projects underway are already proving robust for trade, managing complex supply chains, accelerating research and allowing people to build social capital and assets they would otherwise not be able to. Instead of the banks deciding who can borrow money and controlling our personal data, people are taking back power and contributing to the design of solutions to intractable problems, including widespread inefficiencies and corruption.

As with the introduction of the Internet decades ago, early adopters are exploring the new terrain. There will be laggards who are skeptical and risk-averse. Though there are indeed risks inherent in changes such as crypto, the new technologies and capabilities hold multiple promises and opportunities.

Caroline G. Nicholl, Alexandria