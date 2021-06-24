The innovation underway with blockchain and digital money, including crypto, will change many systems — not only banking but also insurance, real estate and much more. Projects underway are already proving robust for trade, managing complex supply chains, accelerating research and allowing people to build social capital and assets they would otherwise not be able to. Instead of the banks deciding who can borrow money and controlling our personal data, people are taking back power and contributing to the design of solutions to intractable problems, including widespread inefficiencies and corruption.
As with the introduction of the Internet decades ago, early adopters are exploring the new terrain. There will be laggards who are skeptical and risk-averse. Though there are indeed risks inherent in changes such as crypto, the new technologies and capabilities hold multiple promises and opportunities.
Caroline G. Nicholl, Alexandria