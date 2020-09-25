Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia’s tribute [“My father’s friendship with Justice Ginsburg,” op-ed, Sept. 20] to his father’s relationship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg points out the possibilities when parties disagree but respect each other. The most important lesson in Mr. Scalia’s letter for Americans from all walks of life comes with this statement about his father — the late Justice Antonin Scalia — and Justice Ginsburg: “Not for a moment did one think that the other should be condemned or ostracized.”