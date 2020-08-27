In her Aug. 25 letter, “Va.’s redistricting measure is flawed,” Rachel Gatwood said the proposed Virginia redistricting amendment “does absolutely nothing to ban gerrymandering.” Well, the test for such legislation is how it actually works. 

Under the amendment, a commission composed of equal numbers of citizens and legislators, evenly divided by party, would draw lines in a public process. To be approved, a map would have to be supported by supermajorities of both citizen members and legislators. The dynamic would be akin to where one kid cuts the cake and the other gets to pick. It is hard to imagine how such an entity could end up approving a map that was not projected to result in the two parties winning seats in proportion to their share of the popular vote. That’s the antithesis of gerrymandering, and it’s why groups such as the Brennan Center for Justice support the amendment. So should Virginia voters.

Jamie Conrad, Alexandria

Virginia’s redistricting constitutional amendment would create a citizen-led, transparent and bipartisan commission that draws district lines that would have to be approved without change by the General Assembly. It also has language that would prohibit gerrymandering on the basis of race. This package has the support of a whole host of knowledgeable analysts, politicians, research groups and newspaper editors who have long worked on solutions to gerrymandering and believe the amendment is a big step forward in Virginia.  

The pending constitutional amendment is our best bet to end gerrymandering and improve the quality of politics in Virginia.   

Wayne Bert, Arlington