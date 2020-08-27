Jamie Conrad, Alexandria
Virginia’s redistricting constitutional amendment would create a citizen-led, transparent and bipartisan commission that draws district lines that would have to be approved without change by the General Assembly. It also has language that would prohibit gerrymandering on the basis of race. This package has the support of a whole host of knowledgeable analysts, politicians, research groups and newspaper editors who have long worked on solutions to gerrymandering and believe the amendment is a big step forward in Virginia.
The pending constitutional amendment is our best bet to end gerrymandering and improve the quality of politics in Virginia.
Wayne Bert, Arlington