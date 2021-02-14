Key members of the Afghanistan Study Group were largely responsible for crafting the poor policies that resulted in two decades of failed war in Afghanistan; taking sailing lessons from the architects of the Titanic might not be wise.
The United States’ best chance of success is to end the war, on schedule, putting the onus for negotiating the war’s end on the people who have to live with the result: the Afghan government, people and Taliban. We have proved that 20 years of military operations cannot solve political problems or force sides to make concessions necessary for a negotiated settlement. Continuing an open-ended war is the worst choice the president could make.
Daniel L. Davis, Sterling
The writer, a retired lieutenant
colonel who was twice deployed to
Afghanistan, is senior fellow and
military expert for Defense Priorities.