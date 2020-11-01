I disagree with Ann W. Joseloff, who suggested in her Oct. 27 letter, “Who should be second in line,” that older adults should be last in line for a novel coronavirus vaccine in Maryland. Older adults, including Ms. Joseloff and me, should be among the first to be vaccinated. Healthy seniors are ready to act as “guinea pigs” to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. It would be our contribution to science. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Then, medical workers, first responders, people between the ages of 40 to 65, and then the young people. Also, unvaccinated older adults would consume more medical resources should they get the virus.