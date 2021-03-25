Many local publications have not had advocates such as Mr. Bainum when faced with organizations that view newspapers as short-term financial investments rather than community investments. Hedge-fund owners are notorious for reducing newsrooms and creating news deserts that sow misinformation and apathy. Local journalists play a vital role in their communities, holding institutions accountable and exposing inequities. They say all politics is local; all news is local, too.
Amid a global pandemic, tumultuous political climate and growing social justice movement, our nation can’t afford to turn a blind eye to important hometown coverage. A local perspective is necessary to keep people aware of how news headlines affect daily life. By looking toward a model of public-service journalism and local ownership, Mr. Bainum has the potential to give Baltimore the local watchdog, advocate and coverage it deserves.
Brian P. Tierney, Philadelphia